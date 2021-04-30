The ECC Panthers (17-33, 10-28) and NIACC Trojans (21-20, 16-18) split a baseball doubleheader in Iowa Falls on Thursday. The hosts won the opener 9-5 behind Charlie Jaeger who went four innings and struck out three, and doubles by Carlos Aranada, Victor Lara, Ryan Boothe and Javier Melendez. NIACC took the nightcap 11-6 with Elio Narvaez taking the loss with eight strikeouts. Trey Morris and Melendez doubled in the loss.
ECC scored a run in the home first and never trailed in the opener. The Panthers added three in the third after NIACC tied it, then tacked on three more in the fourth and another in the sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.