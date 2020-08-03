Ellsworth Community College Athletic Director Nate Forsyth has the opportunity to sit on three National Junior College Athletic Association committees: Division II Baseball, Division II Men's Basketball and Championship Events. Each committee is in charge of different aspects of the sports they represent and it's a way for Forsyth to be a part of decisions that impact ECC and Region XI athletes.
Being a member of NJCAA committees is a way for ECC Athletic Director Nate Forsyth to make connections and be in the know for any changes that may occur. He's also a part of the decision making process.
The National Junior College Athletic Association has 37 different committees and chairs that work directly with the NJCAA Office staff to make decisions pertinent to individual sports as well as the NJCAA as a whole.
Each committee has a chair and vice chair, some of the duties and responsibilities include: leading weekly conference calls, participation in national rankings, postseason at-large and seeding selections and All-American selections.
