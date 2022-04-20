The Ellsworth Community College baseball team bashed out 15 hits and scored eight runs, but that was not enough to earn a win over Marshalltown Community College on Tuesday.
Starting pitcher Gavin Busby experienced control issues and walked seven batters in just 1 1/3 innings of work. The Tigers pushed out to a 9-3 lead after three innings and held on for a 13-8 Region XI victory.
