Ellsworth Community College first baseman/catcher Jose Valentin was named to the NJCAA All-American team following a season that saw him hit .417 with 13 home runs and 49 RBI. Valentin was a third-team selection.
Ellsworth Community College first baseman/catcher Jose Valentin put up offensive numbers one might see in a video game, and the sophomore has been rewarded with the highest individual honor a player can receive.
Valentin was named to the 2023 NJCAA Division II All-American team following a spring that saw the slugger compile a .417 batting clip and 13 home runs. He also drove in 49 runs for the Panthers, who finished the season with an 18-29 season under head coach Kirk Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.