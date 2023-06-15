Miscues in the field occurred throughout Wednesday's road contest in Clarion, but multiple gaffes in the bottom of the seventh gave the Iowa Falls-Alden girls a walk-off loss that sent them spiraling into last place in the North Central Conference.
The Cadets had taken a 5-4 lead following a hit and RBI off the bat of Cidni Phipps in the top of the seventh, but the Cowgirls answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame to send the locals home happy with a 6-5 victory.
