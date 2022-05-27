After seven innings of play, a winner between South Hardin and BCLUW was still not determined. The two were knotted at 4-4 after regulation. Both squads scored one run in the 10th to remain even – 5-5 heading into the 11th.
In the top of the 11, Tiger standout Hailey Rosonke hit her second dinger of the game over the left field fence to give the reigning NICL-West champs their first league win of the season – 6-5.
