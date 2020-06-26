Before the softball season began, late due to the coronavirus shutdown, the status of the North Iowa Cedar League-West. An official conference season or not, East Marshall staked its claim to the title with a 4-3 win over AGWSR Thursday in LeGrand.
Rachel Sicard hit her fourth home run in five games, but it wasn’t enough. The loss dropped the Cougars to 5-2 on the season, and 4-1 against conference foes.
