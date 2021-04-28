There are just three regular season meets left before the conference meet at East Marshall on May 6. Thursday, South Hardin got a taste of what the postseason will be like.
At the Lady Simons Relays, the hosts Dike-New Hartford ran away with the team title. The top team in Class 2A based on the power index recorded nine champions on their way to 180 team points. Charles City was second with 123 points. The Tigers were ninth, with 10 scoring events and one title.
