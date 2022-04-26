Monday's North Central Conference tennis meet between Iowa Falls-Alden and Webster City was up for grabs as the No. 3 doubles match progressed.
With the meet score knotted at four wins apiece, the duo of Sage Heitland and Hailey Bridgewater pushed the Cadets across the finish line with an 8-4 victory over Lynx tandem Ali Martinez and Gracie Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.