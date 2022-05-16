The Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR/South Hardin Cadet girls not only won the first official North Central Conference title with a 2-0 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday, they left the conference in a smoldering pile behind them.
“We got the news last season that this would be the first season the NCC would sanction soccer,” Cadet head coach Morgan Vierkandt said. “The girls all got together and made it know that their goal was to be the first NCC champion. They worked their butts off in the offseason, the preseason and all this season – to have the record we do and going undefeated in the conference is all due to them. They were willing to do everything that was necessary to be in such a dominating position. I’m really proud of them for that.”
