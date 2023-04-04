Senior leaders Jazz Dagel and Teah Miller scored double gold apiece in each of their two individual events, and those results helped push the Iowa Falls-Alden girls to a second-place team finish at Monday's Roland-Story Co-Ed Relays in Jewell.
Dagel clocked times of 13.04 and 27.16 to win the 100 and 200 meter sprint events, while Miller crossed the tape first in both the 1500 (5:21.82) and 3000 (11:20.64).
