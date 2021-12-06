After stumbling in their home opener Thursday night against Iowa Western, the Ellsworth Community College mat men got back on track Saturday in Crete, Neb. Five Panthers placed, including champions Nate Lendt and Khaitov Mirzo.
“We got a lot of matches and our guys competed well,” said head coach Tyson Springer. “It was a night and day difference from Thursday night for sure.”
