The Ellsworth Panthers are in a fix right now. First-year head coach Tyson Springer said he has just 12 guys, but injuries have set in. Along with being a freshman-dominated roster, it’s been a perfect storm of trouble.
“It’s tough because we’re hurt at so many weights right now,” Springer said. “You miss four of five guys with injuries, that’s half your team. It’s tough to practice with that and with an already small roster. These guys just have to find a way to dig deep. We have one more dual and then nationals three weeks after that. Hopefully we have 10 healthy guys we want to take.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.