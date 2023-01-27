Despite giving up three forfeits and missing two returning National qualifiers, one of them an All American, the Ellsworth Community College Panthers went to the final two matches before bowing to the Iowa Lakes Lakers.
Thursday’s ICCAC dual in Estherville came down the Panthers needing pins at 197 and 285 to go to criteria. They got a decision and a forfeit.
