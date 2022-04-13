Despite receiving two forfeits by a shorthanded Webster City squad, the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadet boys dropped a 5-4 North Central Conference tennis meet in Webster City Tuesday night.
The host Lynx took the first four singles matches before Cadet freshman Lane Madden ended the run. He beat Hank Christenson 8-2. Brayden Moestchen then made it two for the visitors with a forfeit in the six spot.
