Panther defensive coordinator Kory Vaught meets with his unit during the regular season. The defense earned several awards from the ICCAC, including Jonathan Forson being named defensive player of the year.
At times, the Ellsworth Community College offense struggled this spring. As a whole, they averaged 175.5 yards per game and 12.9 points per game. The defense kept the squad in games – especially the first half - and turned the tide in their two wins with key stances and turnovers.
That unit received the most ICCAC recognition when the All-Conference teams were announced – with good reason. The Panther defense was second in the NJCAA in fumbles recovered (11) and top-10 in interceptions with 10 (seventh).
