The AGWSR Cougar boys made the trip to Britt worth the effort Saturday. After wrestling flat in a pair of dual losses in Dike just two days earlier, the Cougars bounced back to take second in the round robin/bracket scoring format. They crowned four champions in the process.
Kaden Abbas (145) breezed through his bracket with four pins and a technical fall to bump his season mark to 14-2. Ben Puente (170) took a pair of byes in his title run that included a pin and a pair of decisions – the second in the ultimate tiebreaker – to move to 14-6.
