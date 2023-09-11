Ellsworth Community College was able to bounce back after suffering their second loss of the season to go undefeated at the Yellowjacket Invite over the weekend.
Playing four matches in Rochester, Minn., the Panthers dropped just one set. The first match was a 25-15, 25-16 and 25-16 victory against the hosts - Rochester Community and Technical College. ECC knocked down 40 kills, including 14 by Sofia Betteni. Their defense tallied 76 digs, including 17 by both Ludine Charron and Manon Morillon. Serving continues to be a strength, with the Panthers finishing with 11 aces – five by Ana Clara Cuartero.
