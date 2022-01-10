The 18th-ranked Ellsworth Community College Panthers returned to the mat Saturday after a long break, and came home with four medals.
Zeth Strejc led the charge at the Central Under Armour Invitational in Fort Dodge with a gold medal in the Silver 133 bracket. He dropped an 11-2 major decision on Morningside’s Wyatt Skuodas then a 19-3 technical fall on Central’s TF Sam Wolff.
