University of Tumbling and Trampoline recently competed at the USTA State Competition in Clive. Members of the 2022 competition team include: back row: Ada Mark, Lilly Foreman, Katie Miller and Gracie Wagoner. Third row: Lillian Starkweather, Payton Aman and Kaydence Brown. Second row: Avery Wilson, Callie Eisentrager, Isabelle Rush, Kaylyn Vantassel and Alli Roeske. Front row: Mari Lara, Scarlett Starkweather, Charlee Sietsema, Jonas Lara and Whitney Wilson.
The success of the University of Tumbling and Trampoline continues.
The first full season under new head coaches Bethany Starkweather and Melody Wilson, UT&T brought home four State champions and three extra awards at the United States Tumbling and Trampoline Association (USTA) State Competition April 23 and 24 in Clive.
