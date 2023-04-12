Abby Roeske
Abby Roeske was Iowa Falls-Alden's fourth card in a triangular win Tuesday at Meadow Hills in Iowa Falls. They beat Baxter and Colo-NESCO to open their season.

The Iowa Falls-Alden girls were speaking a different language than their oppenents Tuesday at Meadow Hills in Iowa Falls. The Cadets beat Baxter and Colo-NESCO behind the medal-winning performance of Olivia French.

French’s 43 was five-strokes better that runner-up teammate Brooke Regan (48). Those two, along with 55s by Paige Danger and Abby Roeske, led the hosts to a 201. Baxter shot a 270, while C-N did not score with just two girls on the squad. All five Cadet girls carded lower than the leaders from both Baxter and C-N.

