The Iowa Falls-Alden girls were speaking a different language than their oppenents Tuesday at Meadow Hills in Iowa Falls. The Cadets beat Baxter and Colo-NESCO behind the medal-winning performance of Olivia French.
French’s 43 was five-strokes better that runner-up teammate Brooke Regan (48). Those two, along with 55s by Paige Danger and Abby Roeske, led the hosts to a 201. Baxter shot a 270, while C-N did not score with just two girls on the squad. All five Cadet girls carded lower than the leaders from both Baxter and C-N.
