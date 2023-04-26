Dave Bonde has been witnessing some of the best team golf during his Iowa Falls-Alden coaching tenure, and those performances have led to meet wins and individual accolades during the past few weeks.
The Cadets continued their solid play with one of the best collective team scores in quite awhile. Three team members led the individual leaderboard in helping the team win a non-conference meet over West Fork, 186-228.
