The AGWSR Cougars are not a bad baseball team. They are certainly better than what they showed against the North Iowa Cedar League-West leaders Grundy Center Thursday night in Ackley.
The visiting Spartans, a State qualifier last summer, turned 13 hits and nine Cougar errors into those 16 runs. It all started with a single score in the top of the first with three straight walks to load the bases. The run came on a two-out single.
