Every Cougar who saw the mat more than once at Saturday’s St. Edmond Duals in Fort Dodge won a match. Ali Gerbracht (106/113) and Trey Lashbrook (120/126) were the only two to have their hand raised five times while AGWSR went 3-2 for third place.
AGWSR started with wins over St. Edmond (64-18) and Southeast Valley (46-33) before losing to the junior varsity squad from Fort Dodge Senior (49-29). The Cougars then split their final duals, losing to champion West Hancock (51-21) and beating Roland-Story (40-37).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.