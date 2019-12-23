The Al DeLeon Invite was ahead of its time more than a decade ago. One of the first round robin tournaments that AGWSR had been in, happened again on Saturday. Paced by a pair of runner-up finishes, the Cougars finished sixth.
Ali Gerbracht pinned her way to the final round before losing by decision at 106. Trey Lashbrook, ranked seventh in Class 1A, also won his first four matches before getting tripped up.
