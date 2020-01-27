After getting a bye and a pair of fast pins Friday night, the second IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament got a little tougher for defending champion Ali Gerbracht. The AGWSR senior was in three battles, picking a fall in two of them, while losing in the title bout.
Cougar freshman Trinity Rotgers came in ranked third at 145, but the 138-pounder finished eighth. She reached the quarterfinals where she met the top-ranked girl. She earned a medal in the next round with a wild 14-11 win.
The heartbreak of losing a state title at the second Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Girls State Tournament, gave way to pride as Ali Gerbracht looked back on the past year.
The AGWSR Cougar senior was the first-ever State girls champion last year, won the first Dan Gable Ms. Wrestler award, and became the winningest girl in Iowa wrestling. But that didn’t mean there weren’t tears after losing to the girl she beat last year in the finals.
