If there was any upset Tuesday night in Wellsburg, it might be that Daniel Stahl was not the top medalist for the AGWSR Cougars. The defending Class 1A champions still earned that spot with Bo Gerbracht while beating South Hardin 158-194 to move to 5-0 on the season.
Gerbracht shot a one-over 36 on the home course at Meaowbrook. Stahl, who had been the medalist in AGWSR’s first two meets, finished with a runner-up 37. The Tigers were led by Dallas Jones and Chase Burns, with both shooting 47.
