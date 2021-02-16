Nathan Gevelinger
Nathan Gevelinger resigned from coaching the South Hardin head boys basketball position after the Tigers loss last night. Gevelinger cited desires to get back to Wisconsin and be closer to family.

Following the South Hardin boys’ basketball postseason loss to Hudson on Monday, head coach Nathan Gevelinger resigned effective immediately.

The Wisconsin native cites wanting to be closer to family as the reason for his departure.

