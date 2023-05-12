Adessa Gillespie
Buy Now

Adessa Gillespie - pictured during a game earlier in the week - scored four first-half goals to help the Iowa Falls-Alden/South Hardin/AGWSR girls defeat Webster City, 7-1. 

 Justin Ites/Times Citizen

A two-year stretch of domination continued Thursday in Webster City.

Since the North Central Conference officially recognized soccer as a league sport, the Iowa Falls-Alden/South Hardin/AGWSR girls have owned the top spot in the standings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.