At last year’s Bobcat Invite in Marshalltown the teams were split between big and small schools. The Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadets girls won the small school portion and crowned Ellie Meyer as the winner. The boys finished third with a pair of medalists in Jacob Michaelson and Jase Beaubien.
But this year everybody ran together with Class 4A West Des Moines Dowling running alongside Class 1A Green Mountain-Garwin. The Cadets, in 3A, did not see last year’s results as the girls finished 16th and the boys 23rd.
