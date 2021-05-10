Overall, the Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR boys played right with a 10-win Humboldt team for the balance of 80 minutes, but it was the little things that proved costly at Cadet Field Monday evening.
Both teams played to a near draw after one half, but the Wildcats broke through with the first score as the final seconds ticked off the clock. The officials ruled that the ball crossed over the goal line with only :05 remaining before the intermission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.