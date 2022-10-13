SP_Bohner_NP5797.JPG
Buy Now

AGWSR's Ryley Bohner totes the rock in a previous game this season. The Cougars are looking to end the regular season on a high note and even their record.

Friday’s Senior Night home loss to Nashua-Plainfield knocked AGWSR out of the playoffs and kept them from winning one more Class A, District 3 game than last season. Both were the goals the Cougars had at the top of the list heading into the season.

Now 3-4, and with those goals off the table, head coach James Koop said the goal has changed entering this week's non-district contest at West Fork.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.