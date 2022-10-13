Friday’s Senior Night home loss to Nashua-Plainfield knocked AGWSR out of the playoffs and kept them from winning one more Class A, District 3 game than last season. Both were the goals the Cougars had at the top of the list heading into the season.
Now 3-4, and with those goals off the table, head coach James Koop said the goal has changed entering this week's non-district contest at West Fork.
