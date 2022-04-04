Mother Nature finally gave two local track teams a window to compete Friday. While the team finishes may not be what either the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadet or AGWSR Cougar boys wanted, finishing fifth and seventh respectively resulted in a handful of gold medals.
Jaden Damiano, a State medalist in the 100 meter high hurdles and 400 meter lows last spring as a freshman, won both events at the East Marshall Relays in LeGrand. The Cadets also won the Sprint Medley with Kacen Boyer, Ethan Bartlett, Andrew Bicknese, and Nathan Schmitz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.