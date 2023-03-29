Kaden Abbas (jumping) and AIden Heitland have emerged as early favorites to get AGWSR a State qualifier this season. The junior duo have already set personal records in the hurdles and shot put respectively during the indoor season.
The AGWSR boys qualified just two events for last year’s Class 1A Iowa High School Track and Field Championships – Jeffrey Pfaltzgraff in the 3200 meter run and Darren Veld in the discus. Both graduated, leaving third-year head coach Bill Huebner looking for who’s next.
Their loss will make it a bit tougher to improve on their finish in last year’s first Super North Iowa cedar League Conference Meet. They finished 14th out of the 16 teams last spring. Heubner said it will be every bit as competitive this season, but is one of two key dates on the schedule.
