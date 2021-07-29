Freshman Hailey Rosonke led South Hardin's resurgence this summer at the plate and in the circle. She was named to the Class 2A IGCA All State Team after leading the class in ERA, WHIP, and strikeout to walk ratio.
Three locals made the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All State Softball list, two of them on the first team. AGWSR senior MaKenna Kuper and South Hardin freshman Hailey Rosonke were the first teamers in Class 1A and 2A respectively. SH senior Faith Owens landed on the 2A Second Team.
For Kuper, it was her fifth All State certificate. The future University of Northern Iowa Panther batted .463 this season with a second-best in Class 1A 12 home runs with 31 runs batted in at short stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.