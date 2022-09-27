Nakia Ollivierre led the Cub Invite at Nevada from start to finish. She won the meet, leading AGWSR to a third-place finish for Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR. The Cadet boys finished 10th. South Hardin's girls finished fifth while the boys took ninth.
When the cart leading the varsity girls around the Indian Creek Country Club golf course peeled off to the JV boys starting line, Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR freshman Nakia Ollivierre was the only one within eyesight of it. She ran the last 200 yards alone, beating second place finisher Liza Schaffer of 14th-ranked North Polk by well over a minute.
While it was enough to lead both Cadet squads and those of South Hardin, it wasn’t enough for the 15th-rated in Class 3A Cadet girls, who finished with four girls in the top-16 and all five in the top-40 of the 72-girl run. It was the sixth runner that broke a tie between them and North Polk. Both finished with 62 points, well behind the 33 scored by winner Gilbert who is ranked fifth in 3A. But NP’s sixth runner, Sophia Campbell, finished 29th while Cadet Elizabeth Kielty finished 39th.
