AGWSR senior Jacob Haley opened the night with a decision, and closed it with pin. In between, the Cougars went 11-11 overall and 7-11 in contested matches. That all equaled a split with a loss to Denver (55-21) and a win over Jesup (53-24).
Haley (170) started the night with a 13-6 win over Cooper South to spot the Cougars with a quick 3-0 lead, but they only won two more matches while grabbing a forfeit. Jared Granzow (220) picked up the first of his two freebies while Coltan Richtsmeier (113) pinned Max Schwandt. The last win for AGWSR was at 132 where sophomore Bo Gerbracht earned a fall against Gianni Gleason.
