Cougar Taylor Sperfslage reached on a fielder's choice and stole second here - splitting Rilee McKibben and Marlee Lancaster - and later scoring on a passed ball for the first run of AGWSR's 7-3 win over the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets.
The Iowa Falls-Cadets scored three in the fourth to tie the game. Elly Wood drove in the third run, but was out at third trying to stretch a double into a triple. With Cadet skipper Steve Bahr looking on intently, AGWSR's Ali Gerbracht got the throw in time from Alyssa Hames in centerfield.
While Iowa Falls-Alden and South Hardin are scheduled to play in the final game of the regular season, the AGWSR staked their claim as Hardin County’s best Tuesday night in Ackley. Their 7-3 win over the Cadets came 24 hours after the Cougars beat the Tigers.
Iowa Falls-Alden left seven base runners on base against Class 1A’s ninth-ranked AGWSR. That proved to be perhaps the primary reason for the four-run loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.