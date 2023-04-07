Aiden Heitland and Kaden Abbas continued their strong early-season start Thursday in Baxter. Between them, they grabbed three Bolt Relays golds.
Heitland doubled up in the throws, taking first in both the shot put and discus. He did by a foot in the shot with a toss of 47’2.5” and by over two-feet at 128’9” in the discus. He also added a fifth-place run in the 200 meter dash.
