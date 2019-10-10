It’s the little things that matter the longer a winning streak goes. AGWSR is on a five-game run after opening the season with a loss. The spurt includes a 4-0 start to the 8-Player Dist. 5 schedule.
While little lapses haven’t cost the Cougars during the streak, head coach James Koop said it’s fine-tuning small mistakes will help stave off big mistakes as pressure keeps mounting towards the end of the season.
