Alayna Hunt led the AGWSR Cougars to a fifth-place finish at the A-P Invite Tuesday at Legends Trail in Parkersburg on Tuesday. It was the first tournament of the season for the Cougar golfers, and set the stage for the upcoming conference and postseason push.
“The A-P Invite is always a good precursor to Conference,” said AGWSR head coach Stacy Drake. “We play quite a few of the conference teams here and it helps show us where we are at against more than a few teams. With West Marshall leaving the conference, the only team that got us from NICL-West was Gundy Center - and only by eight shots. That is a great motivator to all the girls to show them we are a competitive team.”
