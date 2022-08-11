The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference have renewed their agreement and will play each other again this fall. Ellsworth Community College will open the season on Aug. 25 at College of DuPage and make their home debut on Sept. 3 against highly ranked Hutchinson Community College.
After a short hiatus, the agreement between the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference has been renewed.
The three teams of the ICCAC – Ellsworth Community College, Iowa Central and Iowa Western – will play each of the seven teams from the KJCCC league. The Kansas conference is down one squad, Fort Scott Community College was the most recent victim of dropping football following the conclusion of the 2021 season.
