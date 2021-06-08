Iowa Falls-Alden Cadet head coach Brendon McNulty couldn’t say enough good things about his pitchers Monday night. Kortland Nehring went six innings, giving up two runs on five hits with 12 strikeouts and just three walks. Landon Lettow finished it fanning two and forcing a flyout to secure their 7-2 home win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
“Kort just goes out and does what he needs to do – he hits his spots and mixes two pitches really well and he knows the guys can play behind him,” McNulty said. “He’s a fighter and he’s really figuring it out. And that was huge for him (Lettow). He’s not an emotional kid, but when he’s out there ponding his glove, I love that stuff. It’s good for all of us.”
