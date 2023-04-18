Gavin Neely teamed with Nick Frohwein to win their doubles match, then split to win his singles. That win, in the sixth hole, lifted the Iowa Falls-Alden boys to their fourth win of the season as they beat Grundy Center 5-4 in Iowa Falls on Monday.
Two wins in doubles put the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadet boys in good shape heading into singles play. Even so, they were behind the Grundy Center Spartans 4-2 with three solo matches to play. They won 5-4, but not without some drama, to move to 4-1 on the season.
After Tyson Pohlman and Lance Smuck paired to win their number two doubles by a 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 count, they split their singles. Smuck won his in the fifth spot, beating Griffin Eekhoff 6-0 and 6-0.
