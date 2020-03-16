IF-A Dance Spring Show
Buy Now

Members of the Iowa Falls-Alden Dance Team perform during the annual spring show Saturday evening. The event included as many as 30 performances.

 Justin Ites/Times Citizen

The Iowa Falls-Alden Dance Team entertained a packed gymnasium Saturday evening, bringing their successful season to a close.

The team's annual spring show included afternoon and evening performances of more than 30 routines.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.