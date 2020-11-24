Head coach Jennifer Bicknese said that it's been an emotional couple weeks for her Iowa Falls-Alden Dance Team. The low point was being told they wouldn't be going to the State Competition. They also weren't allowed to video their team routines one final time. But a fateful phone call on the night of the first day of State changed everything.
For just over four months, the Iowa Falls-Alden Dance Team had been following all the guidelines in order to practice and compete amid the Covid pandemic. The early mornings, the online rehearsals, the six-foot gaps when close precision is the norm ended up being for naught in the week leading up to the Iowa State Drill Team Association State Competition last week.
Head coach Jennifer Bicknese said they had been recording their Novelty and Pom routines, but rarely with the full group. They were going to make their final recordings on Nov. 14, the Saturday before State. That Friday night, however, school administration said they were not allowed due to Covid contacts within the team.
