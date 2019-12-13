Competing at the recent Iowa State Dance Team Championships, the Iowa Falls-Alden girls brought home three trophies, including a state championship in the Class IX Pom category. The varsity team includes in the front row: juniors Mikayla Fjeld, Olivia Winkels, Maddie Barrick, Rilee McKibben, Nadine Klaffke, Hannah Elerding and Katie Cearley. Second row: sophomores Addy Bandow, Ali Alaniz, Mabel Janes, Avery Buresh, Katie Thies and Madison Jass. Back row: freshman Hailey Archer, Kenley Chaplin and Angel Sharar.
The Iowa Falls-Alden Dance Team has created quite a legacy of success over the years, and the program's reputation for strong performances has been felt at the annual Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Association Championships (ISDTA).
This year's team has added to that lineage of success by bringing home one state championship and two additional trophies following state competition held in Des Moines (Dec. 5-6) at Hy-Vee Hall and Wells Fargo Arena.
