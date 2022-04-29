Wet. Windy. And cold. That has summed up the 2022 spring season so far and Thursday was no exception.
Iowa Falls-Alden competed at Legend Trails in Parkersburg and finished second behind Dike-New Hartford 180-212. The hosts – Aplington-Parkersburg – only had two golfers and did not have enough for a team score.
