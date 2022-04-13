The Iowa Falls-Alden Cadet girls tennis squad lost 8-1 at Webster City Tuesday night. The lone win was in the number one singles slot as Lauren Wood downed Joslin Gourley 8-6. The rest were battles, to a point.
Elly Wood in the two and Sage Heitland in the four both lost 8-4. Hailey Bridgewater at five fell 8-3 and Kadynce Winters lost 8-2 as the three. Dami Barr also fell in one of two shutout losses on the night.
