Neither Iowa Falls-Alden or Hampton-Dumont/CAL could hang with the firepower of Clear Lake's varsity lineup, as the Lions breezed to a North Central Conference triangular win in Hampton Monday afternoon.
The Lions produced the meet medalist and runner-up, and finished with a 178 score. That was well in front of the Cadets, who took the second spot with a 210. The host Bulldogs were well back in third place (232).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.